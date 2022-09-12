Deputy Envoy Commends South Africa Based Malawian Pastor

Malawi’s Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa, Winstone Panji Chirwa, has commended Pastor Khumbo Joram of the Holy Nation Church saying though the church has only existed for about 90 days, but it has demonstrated great consideration for issues of national unity and coordination.



Ambassador Chirwa was speaking during Night of Praise organised by the church which is based in South Africa in which thousands people from across the world were in attendance.

During the event, the church also presented an Award of Humility to Panji Chirwa.

Receiving the award, Chirwa described the Holy Nation Church as one of key partners in his office.



“I know how important the church is, we are all having same roots, we may differ in politics, we may differ in other ideologies, but we all meet at the church on Sunday. We may not go to the same church, but come Sunday we all need church.

“So my request to you Pastor Joram is that you refrain from Politics. Do church work. This is a very big service to the society,” said the High Commissioner.

He added: “I would like to commend you once again. You have taken the right direction and this is what we need, and I promise to be available any time you need my office and my support.



“We will be available during the church launching, and I am sure the High Commissioner and all the entourage will also come for the launching.”

Taking his turn, Pastor Khumbo Joram, thanked the Deputy High Commissioner for attending the Night of Praise.

“Taking into consideration how busy your office is, and yet you found it very useful to honor our invitation, we don’t take this for granted, you have really demonstrated that you are a leader who fears God, and God bless you sir.

“The church has a greater role to play in the issues of national unity, social development and dialogue.



“That is why today we invited you sir, so that we can give you total support as you are working here in RSA for the betterment of the two nations,” said the youthful cleric.

Pastor Khumbo Joram was born in Malawi but his Holy Nation Church is based in South Africa.

The Holy Nation Church will be announcing the launching of the church soon in RSA, and this will also be followed by a number of events planned for 2023 that includes the opening of branches.