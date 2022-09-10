New Zathu pa Wailesi to tackle sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR)

By Harold Kapindu

Malawi’s biggest youth brand, Zathu continues to deliver transformational programming for the youth of Malawi with a fresh new radio programme that specifically tackles sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) and adolescent boys and young men (ABYM) between the ages of 10-25 years.

According to a statement, the premiere of the new season will hit the airwaves on Saturday, 24th September 2022 on Zodiak Broadcasting Station at 2pm and every Saturday after that.

On MBC Radio 2 it will premiere on Monday 26th September at 2.00pm and every Monday, repeated on Thursday from 3pm on MBC Radio 2.

“This new programme falls under the iHEARD project (Innovations in Health, Rights and Development) which is aimed at improving access to SRHR information and services by young people across Malawi, with a focus on the ‘rights’ aspect,” reads the statement in part.

The five year project is implemented through a consortium of six local organization and has been funded by Global Affairs Canada.

The show’s friendly presenter, C-Zee will be joined by a fresh new voice on radio, Kel-V, and together, they will continue to direct Zathu’s programs on air and engage with young Malawians on different aspects of SRHR.

The backbone of the Zathu show lies in the co-creation process with the young people being at the center of our programing.

The statement added, “This is reflected in all segments of the show from the presenters, Timve Kwa Inu, the radio drama and the ever-wise agony aunt section with Aunt Nelly who answers some challenging questions that young people have. Make sure you tune in to participate!

“The Zathu show is never complete without a chance for listeners to win different prizes and Zathu merchandise through our competition–Make sure you listen to the program either at home or participate in our vibrant youth radio listening groups across the country and stand a chance to win lots of Zathu branded merchandise!”

Connect with Aunt Nelly by sending your questions and comments on 0888353535/0999353535.

Join Zathu and thousands of other followers in our conversations on this new program through our Facebook page, ZATHU.

Zathu is a branded media initiative created with Malawian youth which aims to inspire, inform and connect girls and boys to information and services they need, and to take an action to change their lives.

The exciting multimedia brand comprises a radio show ‘Zathu Pa Wailesi’ (radio drama and talk show), Zathu magazines, music and music videos from Zathu Band and a youth clubs’ network across the country.

Photo – C-Zee will be joined by a fresh new voice on radio, Kel-V