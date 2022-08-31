MCP in Crisis Meeting Over Afrobarometer Poll Results

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is meeting this evening to deliberate the opinion poll results of Afrobarometer, which has placed the governing party second to opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The poll has gone in favor of DPP at 41.1 percent.

Information privy to Malawi Voice indicates that apart from party top gurus, Chief Executive Officers of parastatals who form the party’s think-tank will be part of the meeting to be held at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe.

“DPP has to be tamed at all cost. The perception has to be overturned as soon as possible, hence the technical meeting this evening,“ said the source.

The poll was conducted between February 14 and 24 this year. Some of the major highlights are that there is eroded trust in the Tonse Alliance administration.

The poll also found that about 90 percent of Malawians think the country in wrong direction.

Meanwhile, Political Scientist Mankhumbo Munthali said while the survey was conducted in February, the outcome would not be different if the survey was done now.

He also described the report as a serious wakeup call Tonse Alliance and calls for soul searching.



“The results would be worse because currently there are more serious economic problems facing the country than the situation was in February.

Munthali further said that the poll results show that the current internal squabbles in DPP have little impact on the public look at the party.