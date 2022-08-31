spot_img
21.1 C
New York
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Kazako Waters Down Afrobarometer Poll

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

“If the survey was held today, the results would be different because the economy has improved since February at the time of the poll,” says Information Minister Gospel Kazako.

He was reacting to a recent Afrobarometer opinion poll which has gone in favor of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at 41.1 percent against Malawi Congress Party (MCP) 26.4 percent.

Kazako, who also doubles as government spokesperson, further shifted the results to “Mal-administration of past regimes.”

He said six months after the poll; Malawians have shown trust in MCP through the recent by-election in Chitipa and Karonga.

The poll was conducted between February 14 and 24 this year.  Some of the major highlights are that there is eroded trust in the Tonse Alliance administration.

The poll also found that about 90 percent of Malawians think the country in wrong direction.

Meanwhile, Political Scientist Mankhumbo Munthali said though the survey was conducted in February, the results remain relevant.

Munthali further argued that the results would even far worse for Tonse Alliance if the survey was conducted today as the economy is in deeper turmoil than it were six months ago.

Previous articleMUST ICT Students Interact With TNM Experts
Next articleMCP in Crisis Meeting Over Afrobarometer Poll Results
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc