Kazako Waters Down Afrobarometer Poll

“If the survey was held today, the results would be different because the economy has improved since February at the time of the poll,” says Information Minister Gospel Kazako.

He was reacting to a recent Afrobarometer opinion poll which has gone in favor of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at 41.1 percent against Malawi Congress Party (MCP) 26.4 percent.

Kazako, who also doubles as government spokesperson, further shifted the results to “Mal-administration of past regimes.”

He said six months after the poll; Malawians have shown trust in MCP through the recent by-election in Chitipa and Karonga.

The poll was conducted between February 14 and 24 this year. Some of the major highlights are that there is eroded trust in the Tonse Alliance administration.

The poll also found that about 90 percent of Malawians think the country in wrong direction.

Meanwhile, Political Scientist Mankhumbo Munthali said though the survey was conducted in February, the results remain relevant.

Munthali further argued that the results would even far worse for Tonse Alliance if the survey was conducted today as the economy is in deeper turmoil than it were six months ago.