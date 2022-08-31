Chakwera Suspends ADMARC operations

Admarc headquarters in Blantyre

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance Administration has suspended operations at Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC), Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe has confirmed.

The visibly angry Minister Lowe disclosed the development at a Press Briefing held on Wednesday in Lilongwe which was beamed Live on Zodiak Television. He said the suspension was with immediate effect and all workers will be on paid leave.

According to Lowe, prolonged conflicts between ADMARC Board of directors and Management, abuse of Company finances and theft by some employees are some of the reasons behind the suspension.

Meanwhile, Members of Staff have been warned not to report to office saying any Member reporting to work without being communicated to will be considered as a trespasser and necessary action will be taken.

ADMARC was formed in Malawi in 1971 as a Government-owned corporation or parastatal to promote the Malawian economy by increasing the volume and quality of its agricultural exports, to develop new foreign markets for the consumption of Malawian agricultural produce and to support Malawi’s farmers.

