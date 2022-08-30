Rights Activist Sylvester Namiwa Gives Police 14-Days to Provide Update On His Abduction Case

Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative – CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has given the Malawi Police Service 14-days to provide an update on his abduction case.

According to Namiwa, it is a month now since he was abducted, but the Police has not released any update on how far they have gone with the investigations despite him sharing with them names of the thugs as part of the evidence.

In a letter directed to Malawi Police Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu, Namiwa says he suspects that the Police are deliberately dragging their feet on the matter in an attempt to protect the suspects’ masters whom he allege are connected to ruling MCP.

“As I’m writing you, millions of Malawians would like to see to it that this matter is brought to its logical conclusion because it is not about me personally but it raises serious security issues not only to Malawians but the general public,” said Namiwa

Last week, National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya, told local media that police were still investigating the matter a development which angered Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) Chairperson, Robert Mkwezalamba who faulted the police for slow progress on the matter.