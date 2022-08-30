Mufti Sosola Condemns Chaos Among Muslim Communities

By Peter Chilongo

SOSOLA: We need peace

Salima, Mana: Mufti Shamiyuna Sosola an over seer of all Muslims in the country has condemned the strife among Muslim mother bodies of Muslim Association Malawi (MAM) and Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) for the betterment of unity in the religion.

Speaking in response to the allegations by leadership of Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) that claimed that Muslim Association of Malawi(MAM) obtained ownership of their mosques, Sosola strongly denied the allegations.

Sosola encouraged all the leaders to forget about their differences and work for unity having in mind that they are all brothers and sisters.

“We are all one and equal with the common goal of serving Allah so there is no need for more conflicts in the name of scramble for power and positions,” said Sosola.

Sosola also said that as a leader of the highest hierarchy in the religion in Malawi he is so disappointed with the reaction of sheik Noordeen Alabi and his group for being disrespectful to MAM.

Muslim leadership from both MAM and Qadria

He also described the reaction by QMAM as an insuit to the Malawi Muslim family.

Commenting on the same issue, QMAM chair for Salima Ayam Bushiri re-echoed Sosola by heavily condemning the act of Alabi and his group for bringing chaos and disorder in the Islamic religion.

“Here in Salima as well as all the Muslims in the country we are not happy with the action done by Alab for suing MAM and for disrespectful act towards the Islamic religion,” said Bushiri.

The Muslim Association of Malawi was first registered as an organization in 1947 as an education board till after independence when it was fully accredited the rights to work as Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) whereby QMAM was registered in 1997 to support MAM.