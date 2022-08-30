spot_img
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
NOCMA, MERA Warn Against Oil Vending, Misinformation

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Monica Tambala

Lilongwe, August 30: National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) have warned against oil vending and misinformation from some individuals saying it erupts panic and chaos among Malawians.

Speaking at a press briefing held to assure Malawians of the availability of oil in the country, Helen Buluma, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for NOCMA rebuked the behavior of some individuals who report nonfactual statements of different events and situations in the country.

“We would like to ask all journalists to continue to inform and speak only the truth, for example, others have already reported that we have discussed in this meeting that oil is scarce because of the Kizz Daniel’s show, which is already a misinformation. This type of reporting escalates the situation as people are misinformed,” Buluma.

Buluma explained that despite having forex challenges in the country, as well as effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, the country is able to procure fuel in adequate volumes and has not experienced any stock outs.

MERA Chief Executive Officer, Henry Kachaje discouraged the act of oil vending that some people venture into when they hear that oil is scarce calling it an irresponsibility behavior.

“I would, therefore, like to urge all Malawians to properly use their cellphones and avoid sending false reports to people as this disturbs people’s plans and affects the flow of fuel as well ,” he said.

On Monday, NOCMA released a press statement to inform Malawians of the availability of fuel in the country despite reports that Mzuzu, Nkhatabay, Karonga, Salima and Lilongwe were experiencing shortage of fuel.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

