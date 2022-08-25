World Vision Malawi For Vibrant Projects’ Monitoring, Evaluating System

By George Bulombola

Chimombo : lets be thinking of implementing mega projects which can have great impact on people

Mzuzu, Mana: World Vision Malawi (WVM) said there was need for a vibrant projects’ monitoring and evaluation system at both national and local level for easy tracking of projects progression as the country strives to achieve Malawi 2063.

The remarks were made Wednesday in Mzuzu by WVM Director of Operations, Charles Chimombo during a partner engagement meeting between the organization and various development stakeholders who included district councils’ officials from WVM North-Centre Zone.

Chimombo said it could be very difficult to track projects’ progress in the absence of a vibrant monitoring and evaluation system which if put in place can generate reliable based line data for policy development and programming of interventions at different levels.

“We need to track how we are performing and if there are any challenges which would need to be rectified, we must do so but this can only be done if we a have a vibrant monitoring and evaluation system,” he said.

Chimombo explained WVM has the capacity to provide technical input towards the development of various development instruments such district development plans, social economic plans and monitoring and evaluations systems in local authorities.

He pledged that his organization’s commitment towards to continue working with district councils in improving people’s livelihoods especially for vulnerable children with disabilities and orphaned and those susceptible to abuse among others.

“We can achieve more if we continue working together. We must also think of embarking on mega projects which can have great impact on people’s lives,” Chimombo added.

District Commissioner (DC) for Mzimba, Rodney Simwaka commended WVM for organizing the meeting and urged the organization to sustain its collaboration with different players and to continue being accountable to district councils.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Dowa District Council, Loveness Silungwe described the meeting as important saying it provided a platform through which WVM and district councils shared experiences in ensuring that all development project are aligned to Malawi 2063.