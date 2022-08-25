PAWILA Members Encouraged to Climb Higher

By Tiyanjane Mambucha

Lilongwe August 24, Mana: First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera has called upon Pastors Wives and Lady Pastors (PAWILA) members to never give up on Gods calling but to move forward in their journey of faith.

She made these remarks in Lilongwe at the Malawi Assemblies of God headquarters on Wednesday during a 2022 PAWILA conference under the theme “Moving Forward”.

Madame Chakwera advised the members to never quit ministering but keep trusting God because even she encountered numerous challenges as a pastor’s wife but God is and was always there for her.

“Once God has called someone in the ministry, you should know that you have embarked on a journey of faith. Some calling are dramatic so that you always remember Gods purpose upon your life. Looking at my journey in the ministry, it has never been easy but by God’s grace here I am still ministering,” she said.

The First Lady urged the members to trust the word of God saying the Bible was the compass for direction in the journey of faith and temptations are part of growth because the higher the vision the higher the opposition .

“Take it from us, we graduated from Bible school but did not start ministering right away, it was three years later after conquering so many battles. The same with the current ministry the Lord trusted us with, so many battles but the Lord is on our side because this is just a desert experience,” Chakwera added.

Director for the PAWILA Ministry, Rev. Joyce Mwaipape asked the First Lady for more support saying the vision was big and needs financial support.

“PAWILA has achieved a lot at section, district, division and national level, some of the notable things being conducting mentorship programs and member financial empowerment. The first lady has been there for us and we appreciate the support she has been rendering, however the vision is big and we request for more support to achieve it,” she said.

PAWILA is a women’s ministry that brings together all the Malawi Assemblies of God Pastors wives and lady pastors which was found and established by Madame Chakwera some years ago.