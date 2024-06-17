Mutharika Receives Thunderous Applause at Chilima’s Funeral, Chakwera Booed Again

Former President Peter Mutharika received a deafening applause from the crowd as he arrived at the funeral of late Vice President Saulos Chilima in Ntcheu on Monday.

The applause was repeated when he laid a wreath in honor of the deceased.

In contrast, President Lazarus Chakwera was booed by the same crowd as he arrived at the funeral and throughout the ceremony.

This was not an isolated incident, as Chakwera was also booed yesterday at Bingu Stadium during the funeral ceremony.

Mutharika, who is the President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was warmly received by the mourners, who appreciated his presence at the funeral.

His applause was seen as a sign of appreciation for his leadership and his role in promoting peace and unity in Malawi.

On the other hand, Chakwera’s booing was seen as a sign of discontent among the people, who are reportedly not happy with his leadership style and his handling of the country’s affairs.