Bravehearts Soaring in CEZOBAL

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe, August 25 Mana: Basketball power house, Bravehearts Men have continued to overcome every team they have faced in the 2022 Central Zone Basketball League (CEZOBAL) with ambitions to complete the season undefeated.

In week five of the CEZOBAL fixtures played, Bravehearts managed to beat Cougars 72 baskets to 33 and Disciples 79 baskets to 24, for games played on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) following the match with Cougars, Assistant Coach for Bravehearts Men, Dominic Munyenyembe said the team was working on getting better with each game and hope to maintain the 100 percent record.

“The game was good, not very competitive because I believe Cougars was a bit weaker as you can see with the result. Since the Bravehearts International Basketball Challenge (BIBC) finals loss to Matero Warriors (Zambia), we have been working hard improve our game, physically and tactically.”

“We transitioned our momentum from week 4 of games played and we hope to replicated our form from previous seasons where we would play the whole season without losing a game,” he said.

Meanwhile Coach of Cougars Basketball Club, Sebenzani Chidothe expressed confidence besides the slum his team is going through, that they will eventually pick up pace and begin to perform well.

“We have a lot of young players now, as such we are in a development phase. At the moment it is not mostly about winning but rather building the team. We can see progress each and every game and I believe in the long run we will get better and be competitive,” he said.

Bravehearts impressive performance against Cougars was accompanied by outstanding individuals’ performances from team members such as Wishes, Fahad, and team Captain Madalitso ‘Montana’ Kadiwa.

After week five, the CEZOBAL log standing has Bravehearts at number 1 having played and won all six games, followed by Central Knights who have played and won six games.

On position three is Disciples having played six games and lost one while Kamuzu Barracks is sitting on position four having won four games and lost twice.

Baseline Aces is on number nine having lost all six games they have played so far while newly promoted team Destroyers is on number 10, after winning a single game and losing three times.

However, ABC Lions and Bunda Buffaloes which are all College teams are yet to play any games in the 2022 CEZOBAL season due to the recent semester holidays.