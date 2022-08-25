MCP, UDF Over the Moon

By Monica Tambala and Priscilla Phiri

Lilongwe, August 25, Mana: Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) have expressed gratitude and satisfaction in the just ended by elections that took place in Karonga, Chitipa and Balaka wards.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Thuersday in Lilongwe, Malawi Congress Party Spokesperson, Maurice Munthali expressed his joy in acquiring two seats in Karonga and Chitipa.

“It is becoming more and more evident that MCP is the peoples most liked among the parties we have in this country,

One undeniable fact is that MCP has got sound, visionary leadership in Dr Lazarus Chakwera and that is the reason people will always vote for any candidate representing our party,” he said.

Munthali appreciated voters from Wenya and Lupembe Wards and noted that as a party they would make sure to amass voters ahead of the 2025 presidential elections.

“We will never relent despite the fact that we are able to win in most of these elections. We will ensure that we deliver on our promises so that we move with the masses till 2025 when we expect to come and win massively at all levels,” he added.

UDF National Spokesperson, Kandi Padambo expressed his excitement on the party’s victory in the by elections and described the voting as a statement of confidence from the people.

“We are very happy and we think it is a good gesture from the people. We feel that we did a lot of good things in our time especially and our development policies were focused on the appeasement of the standards of the rural masses therefore results like these show that people still trust us,” he said.

Padambo argued for a proportional representative systemas a way of addressing the low voter turn up.

“The voter turn up has always been low for all by elections because voters feel they already made their choice in the first elections, that is why UDF argues strongly for a system of proportional representation as parties choose a member to represent the one who left office,” he said.

UDF Spokesperson enlightened that the system was efficient as it saves costs used in by elections which is good for the country.

However, reactions from some Malawians on social media have warned political parties not to base their political strength on the local government elections as people vote for candidates they love in their wards.

“In Malawi, when it comes to ward councilor’s elections people vote for someone they like, any political party featuring a candidate who is already loved carries the day,” a comment reads.

“These by elections served as a litmus test whether people are still willing to participate in political activities or not,” another comment reads.

According to MBC, 37,844 people registered to vote, only 12,284 cast their vote.

Parties that contested were MCP, UTM, UDF, AFORD, DPP and Umodzi Party.