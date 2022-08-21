Veep Chilima Fundraises for Umhlangano Wa Maseko Ngoni

By Mphatso Nkuonera

The Vice President, Saulos Chilima-makes the Symbolic Tee-Off marking the commencement of the golf tournament-pic by Moses Nyirenda.

Lilongwe, August 21, Mana: Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima on Saturday took his time to Lilongwe Golf Club fundraising for the 2022 Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni.

The Maseko Ngoni annual ceremony will be held at Nkolimbo Village, Inkosi Kwataine in Ntcheu after a break of two years due to the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank all the golfers for sparing your time and special thanks to all the sponsors, without you this event could not have been so successful,” Chilima said.

In a similar arrangement, Blantyre Sports Club was on the same day thronged by Lulu, Soldier Lucius Banda, Piksy among many which mobilized was patronized by many.

This year’s annual event is a double celebration for the Maseko Ngoni clan as their King Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V clocks 10 years since he rose to the throne in 2012.

“I owe my reign to you all,. I am glad I will be 10 years old as Maseko Ngoni king. God is Great,” Gomani V said.

According to the Chairperson of the Maseko Ngoni Heritage, Inkosi Makwangwala- Ndau, the event is budgeted at K70 million.

During the tournament, FDH sponsored team emerged the winner with 47 points while North End Motors and Standard Bank sponsored teams came second and third positions respectively both with 46 points.