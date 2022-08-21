By Moses Nyirenda

Local short film, 3 documentaries nominated for international awards

Lilongwe, August 20, Mana: A local short film, ‘Against the Light’ and three documentaries titled ‘Advocacy Lens’, ‘In pursuit of Music Dream’ and ‘Madika’s Entrepreneur’ have been nominated for NOVA Employment 2022 Focus on Ability Short Film Awards to take place in Australia, November this year.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Friday in Lilongwe, the producer of the short movie and the three documentaries, Philmon Kuipa said that all of his visual productions which have been nominated tackle various issues of human interest.

“Against the Light is the film that really demonstrates the life of a brave person with disability who was being encountered with a lot of challenges but despite all that he had to do something positive to someone who was bullying him and this short fill was shot in Likoma.

“Advocacy Lens is about a young girl called Alinafe from Thyolo and she is helping fellow youth on issues to do with Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR), the other documentary is about some guy with disability who used to sing previously but he stopped due to other challenges,” he said.

Kuipa added that, the last documentary, Madika’s Entrepreneur is about an entrepreneur with disability who repairs bicycles and through his business is able to raise funds which enables him to support his family.

He said that the nomination of his short film and documentaries for international awards it was the sign that his work was being recognized by people across the globe.

“My films are not only entertaining films but they are activism films and being in activism films they bring in change in society, therefore the nomination of my short film and documentaries for international awards means that people are recognizing my efforts,” he said.

Film Association of Malawi President, Gift Sukez Sukali said that the nomination of Kuipa’s short film and 3 three documentaries for NOVA Employment 2022 Focus on Ability Short Film Awards portrays the growth of country’s film industry.

“The nomination of Kuipa’s short film and three documentaries for NOVA Employment 2022 Focus on Ability Short Film Awards demonstrates that there is big growth in our film industry,” he said.