Standard Bank Takes Unayo to Mzimba

By Monalisa Nyirenda

Malunga: the product does not attract any monthly deduction from your accounts

Mzimba, August 20, Mana: Standard Bank has introduced Unayo Mobile Money product to people of Mzimba District in its efforts to serve a wider audience and extend its business base.

Speaking on during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting for Mzimba, Standard Bank Unayo Acquisition Officer, Francis Malunga said Unayo Mobile Money product allows customers with or without Standard Bank accounts to cash out money through the bank’s auto teller machines (ATM).

He said customers could cash out money at their convenience as they do not only rely on agents and merchants for the services adding that the product does not attract monthly charges from customers’ accounts.

“A customer can send money using the product to any Standard Bank account for free and will only be deducted K900.00 from Unayo Account when sending money to other commercial banks,” Malunga said.

He said institutions and companies can also pay their clients and employees through Unayo Mobile Money.

District Gender Officer for Mzimba, Naomi Mwale said the product once embraced would provide employment opportunities to many people in the district.

“The product seems to be user-friendly as customers as one can pay for services without being charged anything,” he said.

The product is being supported by Financial Access for Rural Market Small Holders and Enterprise.