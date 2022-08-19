spot_img
Friday, August 19, 2022
Malawi Court Convicts Two for Blocking President Chakwera’s Convoy

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Court in Zomba has convicted former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje and her driver Jones Tewesa for blocking President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.

The two convicts committed the crime in December 2020 when President Dr. Chakwera was traveling from Blantyre to Zomba.

According to Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda, the State through its seven witnesses has been proven without doubt that the duo committed the crime.

Meanwhile, the two convicts have been remanded to Zomba Central Prison pending sentencing.

