Friday, August 19, 2022
Govt Yet to Compensate Over 24,000 Victims of MCP Atrocities

Thabo Nyirenda: They are demanding too much

Malawians who suffered human rights violations during one party era under the banner Ex-Detainees and Returnees Association of Malawi have threatened to drag government to court in October if their compensations are not settled.

In an interview with Zodiak Online Chairperson for the Association, Sangwani Mkandawire said about 23,000 of the victims who are supposed to receive over K20 million each have been deserted.

Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda claims, some members of the association are demanding over K1 billion each, which might choke the government.

Executive Director for Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), Michael Kaiyatsa, has urged government to fulfill its obligation, “as it will show how committed it is for a healed Malawi.”

