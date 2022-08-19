Chaplain Services Crucial in Alleviating Mental Health Issues-Chilima

By Wisdom Ngwira

Lilongwe, August 19, Mana: State Vice-President, Dr Saulos Chilima says embracing professionals that offer chaplain services into various sectors of the society is vital in reducing mental health- related issues which have led to a rise in suicide cases in the country.

Chilima said professional chaplains help offer psycho- spiritual support to people who face various depression situations in the society.

He was speaking in Lilongwe on Friday during the closing ceremony of the Council of Chaplaincy Ministry (COCHAM) Second International Conference of Chaplains in Malawi.

“Chaplains are very crucial in both the public and private sectors of the society as they offer the much needed psycho and spiritual support.

“You are aware that this time around we are facing a lot of mental health related issues which have, at times, claimed lives of people who could have contributed towards the socio-economic development of our country,” said Chilima.

He said as the country is in the midst of fighting these mental health issues, it is encouraging to note that bodies like COCHAM are coming in to join government to fight these crises by grooming professionals (chaplains) who will mentally help those in such situations.

“Chaplain services are much more needed now because of the various situations we are facing. I urge every sector of the society to start viewing chaplaincy the way they view insurance.

“Through the post COVID-19 era, many businesses collapsed and schools closed, which eventually has led to a number of psychological problems resulting into suicide cases.

“This is the good time we need to encourage professional chaplains to help those in need of mental help,” said Chilima.

COCHAM Executive Director, Mabvuto Chipeta said it was time for the nation to start taking chaplain services as a priority since they help in moulding a prosperous society.

“We are currently living in an environment where we are facing various crises, be it economic, political or social.

“These crises are inevitable, hence as a nation, we just need to find a better holistic approach of dealing with them through professional mental and spiritual support to the community we serve,” he said.

Chipeta then disclosed that COCHAM has partnered with Luke Dae Yang University so that professional training in professional chaplaincy is offered at the university.

“We established COCHAM in 2018 and registered it in 2019 to bring sanity among spiritual care givers in schools, churches, correctional facilities and schools among others.

“We are further working with the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) to develop a curriculum to be used in training chaplain professionals,” said the executive director.