Chinese ‘Racist’ Susu to Spend More Days in Malawi Prison…Case Adjourned to September 2

Chinese national who is facing human traffic related charges, Lu Ke popularly known as Susu, has once again failed to take plea before the Lilongwe Magistrate Court.

Susu, who is on remand at Maula Prison, was supposed to take plea today but his lawyer Andy Kaonga was absent as he is reportedly attending a funeral.

The case has since been adjourned to 2 September 2022. Lu Ke, a 26-year-old Chinese man, is accused of racism and exploiting minors.

He has already attempted to leave the country by illegally entering Chipata, in neighboring Zambia, where he was arrested in June and quickly extradited.

The Chinese embassy in Malawi condemned the man’s actions and stressed that “the Chinese government has zero tolerance for racism.

It all began in February 2020, when a video shot in Malawi was posted on the Chinese social network Weibo by an account called Black Joke Club. The video quickly went viral.

It showed very young African children from small villages on the outskirts of Lilongwe, chanting racist slogans in Mandarin that they did not understand.

One of the slogans said: “I am a black demon and my IQ is very low!”