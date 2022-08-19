Over 1,750 Disabled People to Benefit in ILO New Project

By Yankho Phiri

International Labour Organisation National Project Officer Vincent Kavala

Kasungu, August 19, Mana: Over 1, 750 people with disabilities in the country are expected to benefit from International Labour Organization new Sparking Disability Inclusive Rural Transformation Project (Spark).

According to ILO National Project Officer Vincent Kavala, the project seeks to promote participation of persons with disabilities in the rural communities of Kasungu, Thyolo, Nkhata Bay and Chitipa.

“We will be targeting all International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) programs by building its capacity so that the programs should reach out and empower people with various disabilities with different skills by March 2024,” he said.

Commenting on the development, Vice Chairperson for Kasungu District Disability Forum, Taonga Simkonda thanked ILO for the considerate gesture towards them saying persons with disabilities in the district are left out in a lot of projects and programmes.

“We are happy that we have been considered by ILO in the new Spark project, we believe that when after being trained and equipped with the skills as told today we can make a difference and contribute towards the development of this country than never being tried at all,” he said.

The project which is in pilot phase will be co-implemented together with Federation of Disability Organization in Malawi (FEDOMA) from now to 2024.