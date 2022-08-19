Ritaa Engages Gwamba in ‘Mundikumbutse’

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, Mana: Malawi’s Afro-pop songstress, Ritaa says she is set to release a new song titled ‘Mundikumbutse’ which she has collaborated with one of the country’s celebrated gospel hip-hop artists, Gwamba.

In an interview on Thursday, the artist said the song will be released on Tuesday, August 23 followed by its visuals on a yet to be announced date.

She said that the song was composed by herself and Gwamba in relation to everyday life issues.

“We need God in our everyday endeavors, Mundikumbutse is a gospel tune, a conversation between one and his or her maker, and a reminder that he is always with us,” the Afro-pop star said.

She added that she decided to work with Gwamba after realizing that he is a very talented artist, and when the song was done, he proved to be the right person for the song since he delivered to her expectation.

Ritaa: all is set to release Mundikumbutse

Ritaa said that once released, the song would be available on all the leading platforms for downloading.

She said: “Malawians should expect more good music, great collaborations, and I’ve got an album cooking, which I will talk more once everything is set”.

Mundikumbutse, which was produced by Sispence is a second song to be released by the artist this year after she released a song titled ‘Vuto’ on April 22, 2022 which is still enjoying airplay.

One of her fans, James Bombeya said it would be great to watch the launch where Gwamba would be in play. He said this would be a no miss launch to most Blantyre residence