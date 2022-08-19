Please, Work Hard to Free Malawi from Bondage of Poverty- Zambian Prophet Tells Malawians

Prophet Perphious Kasukusa, who is the founder of New Jerusalem Pentecost Church in Zambia, has urged Malawians to work hard for the social-economic growth of the country.

Prophet Kasukusa made the call on Thursday in Balaka district at Mpilisi Primary School during the on-going Malawi Knees Special Prayer National Conference organised by the National Repentance Malawi.

The special country-wide prayers are aimed at seeking God’s intervention on the social-economic challenges rocking the country; such as the high cost of living among other challenges.

In his sermon the respected man of God Prophet Kasukusa asked Malawians both home and abroad to embrace home saving culture. He bemoaned the tendency of some people who do not want to invest in their respective countries.

On his part Reverend Dr. Edward Mikwamba, who is the National Repentance Malawi National Coordinator, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Malawi knees special prayer national conference.

Last Sunday the prayers were held at Synagogue Assembly Church of Malawi Assemblies Of God in area 24, on Thursday in Balaka; and Tomorrow on Saturday the prayers will be held in Goliati in Thyolo while on Sunday at Elishammah Ministries International Church in chikwawa.