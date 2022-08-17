Speed UP Salima-Lilongwe Water Project –Govt Told

SALAMU: Govt Must Speed up the project

Renowned social commentator cum social media influencer Rodney Salamu has asked Tonse Alliance government to speed up the multi-billion kwacha Salima-Lilongwe portable water project.

Through the project, whose initial contract price of $500 million was reduced to $315 million, water will be extracted from Lake Malawi in Salima to the capital city.

Salamu made the appeal in his recent video clip made available to the publication on Wednesday.

He said once completed the project will help Lilongwe residents and surrounding districts to have access to clean and portable water which is not the case at hand.

“We are appealing to government to speed up the much touted Salima-Lilongwe portable water project which has been on standstill for over four years now,” said Salamu adding: “We want to know as to who is behind the delay”

Through the project, the plan is to pump and deliver 50 million litres of potable water from Lake Malawi to Lilongwe City every day, which would be a permanent solution to water problems in the city.

The plan was reportedly conceptualized as a long-term and sustainable intervention to Lilongwe’s problems.

Deemed to be one of Africa’s largest water transfers, the venture was supposed to be completed three years ago. It has not even started.

However, in an interview with local media some weeks ago, Contractor for the Salima—Lilongwe water project, Khato Civils, through its spokesperson Daniel Mababa disclosed that financiers for the works are still preparing the loan agreement which will then be submitted for the Malawi Government for consideration.

According to Mababa, lawyers for the financiers and authorities in Malawi are still engaging each other to finalize the agreement that he said should be submitted soon.

