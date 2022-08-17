Malawi , DRC to Scrape Transportation, Trade and Mining Woes

By Wallace Chipeta in Kinshasa

Chakwera and Tshisekedi addressing the press

Kinshasa, August 17, Mana: Malawi and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have agreed to support each other in addressing transportation, trade and mining woes to strengthen their economic base.

Leaders of the two countries President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Felix Tshisekedi disclosed this agreement on Tuesday when they addressed the press after their closed door meeting in Kinshasa, DRC.

“In our discussions, we have touched on a range of things with regard to our relations between Malawi and DRC, how we can encourage trading between our peoples, how we can work together in infrastructural development specifically road and railway transport.

Our officials will be looking at those transportation, mining, agriculture and industrialization and other areas of mutual interest.

Dr Chakwera said Malawi and DRC could serve their people better by strengthening their cooperation and relations.

As an outgoing Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chair, Malawi leader, commended President Tshisekedi for providing enormous support when he steered the bloc.

He pledged his support to President Tshisekedi during his next 12 months as SADC chair.

Addressing the Press through a French interpreter, the incoming SADC Chair commended Dr. Chakwera for sending troops in DRC’s Eastern region to maintain peace there. “I just want peace in the region.”

“I thank Malawi for giving support by sending Malawi Defense Force (MDF) troops to our country,” Tshisekedi said.

Theme for the SADC summit running from August 17 to 18, 2022 is “Promoting industrialization through, agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, and regional value chains for inclusive and resilient economic growth.”

Attending the opening and closing of the summit are 900 delegates from 16 member states of Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.