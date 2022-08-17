Runway Malawi Fashion Show to Define Modern Culture

By Twimepoki Mangani

Model Wongi Mkandawire in Queen Tenge designs at a showcase

Lilongwe, Mana: In efforts to define modern culture, Models Association of Malawi highlights that the Runway Malawi Fashion Show slated for August 20 at Bingu National Stadium will accommodate fashion diversity from different parts of the world.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana)on Tuesday in Lilongwe, President of Models Association of Malawi, Chris Daka, the organizer of the fashion Show said the event would seek to display how culture has evolved in recent years to become a cosmopolitan lifestyle.

“The event intends to show the true definition of modern Africa, we expect 13 participating countries, including fashion designers, models and make-upartists. We are trying to deliver something which people don’t see in fashion shows which is currently limited to dressing,” he said.

Kunda urged Malawians to participate in the event through contacting Runway Malawi social media pages and emphasized the importance of having Ambassadors of fashion at the event.

“We cannot talk about fashion without talking about the Ambassadors of fashion hence we have invited Miss Culture, Miss Heritage and Miss Christian just as we shall have musicians such as Phyzix, because their art and our art goes together,” the President said.

He said the event is not a competition; it was rather a show case that would allow everybody to express their creativity stressing that fashion contests limit people’s creativity.

A male model dressed by Queen Tenge designs

Linda Nhantumbo of Queen Tenge, aMalawian showcasing designer for the upcoming runway said the audience should expect very unique designs that represent Malawian culture contrary to recent trends of copying content from social media which is drowning the Malawian culture.

“As we embrace culture,we are able to put ourselves on the map in so doing we expose ourselves to the world, therefore people should come and see what Malawians are capable of doing,” she said.

A model for runway Malawi, Jimmy Mdala looks forward to the event and be able to express himself through fashion and experience cultures from Malawi and other countries.

The Runway Malawi Spring/Summer (SS) will bring models such as Maureen Phiri from Zambia, Tausi Omary from Tanzania and others from Belgium, Denmark, and Designers like Afro Phoenix and Bribs Couture from Zimbabwe.

The Runway Malawi Fashion Show Spring/Summer (SS) is a project for Models Association of Malawi which ensures that they remain visible on the ground.They also had a successful event dubbed Lilongwe International fashion show case in the month of July 2022.