Chimembe Orphan Care Appeals for Support

SAMUDENI: We need support to run the orphanage

Chimembe Orphanage, which is located at Chilomoni Township in Blantyre, has appealed for support from both government and non-governmental organizations across the country.

In-charge for the Orphanage, Catherine Samudeni, made the appeal in an interview with Malawi Voice on Wednesday.

She said the Orphanage, which supports about 63 children from the age range of 5 to 18 years, is in need of financial assistance for its daily operations.

According to Samudeni, the facility faces a number of problems such as lack of food for the infant feeding program, shortage of learning and teaching materials among other challenges.

“We are appealing for support from well-wishers; the support can be in form of money or money related items,” appealed Samudeni who inherited the Orphanage from Gogo Sonia Chumachiyenda.

Samudeni further said, currently they are operating on a family house and they are planning to own their land to construct a safe haven for orphans hence appealing for support.

Chimembe Orphan Care was established in 2002 by Gogo Chumachiyenda with the aim of supporting orphans, the needy and vulnerable groups in the society by providing them with food and shelter.