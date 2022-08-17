‘Chakwera Alandire Chikalata’ Demos Postponed

NAMIWA: We want Chakwera to receive the petition

Action against Impunity, a grouping of civil society organizations, which organized demonstrations to present a petition to President Lazarus Chakwera tomorrow Thursday, has shifted the holding of the protests to a later date.

One of the group’s leaders Sylvester Namiwa, who is also the Executive Director of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), confirmed the development through a presser in Lilongwe.

He said the change has been necessitated by the absence of President Chakwera, who is in Democratic Republic of Congo for the SADC meeting. He said their plan is to prevent the petition to the President himself.

Namiwa, however, has warned District Commissioners against being used by those in power to deny citizens the right to hold peaceful demonstrations..