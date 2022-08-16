spot_img
THANKS, BUT NO THANKS: Mkolongo Turns Down Scorchers’ Coach Offer

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
THANKS, BUT NO THANKS- Mkolongo

Coach Thom Mkolongo has once again turned down the offer to be in charge of Malawi Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers due to work commitments.

 Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gunda has confirmed the development in an interview with Times 360.

Mkolongo was named Scorchers coach last week ahead of the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship in South Africa.

But he wrote FAM that he will again not be able to lead the team this year.He turned down a similar offer last year.

The development means Andrew Chikhosi and Abasi Makawa will be in charge of the Scorchers.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

