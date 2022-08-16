spot_img
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Malawi President Chakwera Commutes 22 Death Sentences

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has commuted sentences of 22 people who were on death row to life imprisonment.

According to documents from prison department, the move by Chakwera is an act of goodwill as part of this year’s Independence celebration.

Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance Executive Director Victor Mhango has meanwhile applauded the President, saying his gesture is a sign that he respects right to life.

According to Amnesty International, Malawi last carried out an execution in 1992 when 12 people were hanged.

