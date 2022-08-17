spot_img
MHRC, CHREAA Praise Lazarus Chakwera for Reducing Sentences of Inmates on Death Row

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and the Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) have applauded President Lazarus Chakwera for  reducing the sentences of 22 people who were on death row to life imprisonment.

According to documents from the prison department, the Malawian leader Dr. Chakwera has commuted the sentences as an act of goodwill as part of this year’s Independence celebration.

Reacting to the development, Executive Director of MHRC Habiba Osman commended President Chakwera for taking a board decision to commute the prisoners to life imprisonment as one way of upholding rule of law and keeping the promise in his H-5 agenda.

Let me commend Chakwera for the bold step- Osman

“Let me commend the President for reducing the sentences for those people on death row to life imprisonment. Yes, I know that there is a debate in the country on the issue regarding those who were murdered.

“However, death penalty can lead to torture which is illegal as provided for in chapter 19(3) of the constitution which states that: ‘No person shall be subject to torture of any kind or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment’,” said Osman

Commenting on the same, Executive Director of CHREAA Victor Mhango applauded president Chakwera saying his gesture is a sign that he respects the right to life as provided for in the constitution of Malawi.

According to Amnesty International, Malawi last carried out an execution in 1992 when 12 people were hanged.




