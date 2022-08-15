spot_img
Monday, August 15, 2022
Escom to Raise Electricity Prices by 99 Percent

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has proposed a 99 percent electricity tariff hike for the four year period starting from October 2022 to October 2026, Nation Online has reported

The proposal, submitted to the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) for approval, represents a K207 per kilowatt average increase for the four year period.

In the first year of the tariff hike (2022-2023) Escom wants electricity tariffs raised by K187.98 per kwh, a hike from the current K104 per Kwh.

According to Mera, the proposed revenue requirement is based on cost recovery principles to allow the licensees to recover cost of service including a reasonable return on capital, encourage efficiency in the delivery of service to customers and improve financial sustainability.

ESCOM is the state-owned power transmission and distribution company in Malawi. It is entirely in control of transmission and distribution of electric power in the country.

