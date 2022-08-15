spot_img
Monday, August 15, 2022
Rights Activist Mwakasungula Criticizes Embattled ACB Boss Chizuma for Sleeping on Duty

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Chizuma under fire for sleeping on duty

Human Rights Expert Undule Mwakasungula has accused Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma of being ‘too slow’ in prosecuting corruption suspects.  

He made the accusations in a statement issued today saying Chizuma is focusing on media interviews rather than speedy investigations and prosecution of Sattar corruption cases.

Mwakasungula: Chizuma sleeping on duty

Mwakasungula alleges that there has been slow progress in terms of prosecuting those named in the Sattar corruption allegations after President Lazarus Chakwera released a report by the ACB on June 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the embattled ACB Director General Chizuma has refused to comment on the allegations leveled against her.

