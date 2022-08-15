Rights Activist Mwakasungula Criticizes Embattled ACB Boss Chizuma for Sleeping on Duty

Chizuma under fire for sleeping on duty

Human Rights Expert Undule Mwakasungula has accused Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma of being ‘too slow’ in prosecuting corruption suspects.

He made the accusations in a statement issued today saying Chizuma is focusing on media interviews rather than speedy investigations and prosecution of Sattar corruption cases.

Mwakasungula: Chizuma sleeping on duty

Mwakasungula alleges that there has been slow progress in terms of prosecuting those named in the Sattar corruption allegations after President Lazarus Chakwera released a report by the ACB on June 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the embattled ACB Director General Chizuma has refused to comment on the allegations leveled against her.