Pressure Continues to Mount on Chakwera Stop Hiring Retired Officers

Pressure continues to mount on President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration to stop the tendency of hiring and recalling retired civil servants into public service.

Social and Political Commentator, Rhodney Salamu, in his recent video clip made available to the publication said Malawi has a good number of able youths and there is no sense of recalling retired ‘Agogos’.

Commentator Salamu was reacting to the appointment of National Chairperson for the War Veterans and Ex-service league of Malawi; Brigadier General (retired) Charles Kalumo as Director General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

“During the launch of youth service recently in Neno President Chakwera preached highly of creating opportunities for the youth to our surprise he (Chakwera) is doing the opposite by recalling retired civil servants,’” said Salamu; adding that time has come for Chakwera to walk the talk on creating a Million jobs for the youths.

SALAMU: Chakwera must stop hiring retired officers

However, President Chakwera through his spokesperson, Anthony Kasunda, defended the move of hiring retired old-guards saying it helps in experience sharing between old-guards and youthful officers in the public service.

Salamu further faulted Parliament for passing the courts Act Amendment which increases the retirement age of judges from the current 65 to 70 describing the development as a mockery to the youths.

Youth Unemployment Rate for Malawi was 7.55% in January of 2020, according to the United States Federal Reserve.

