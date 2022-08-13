UDF President Patel Appoints Amulani Banda As Interim Vice President

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Lilian Patel has appointed Hasheem Amulani Banda as the party’s interim vice-president for the Eastern Region.

UDF Publicity Secretary Yusuf Mwawa confirmed the appointment made available to the publication.

According to Mwawa, Patel has also appointed parliamentarian Ismail Mkumba as interim Deputy Secretary General.

Machinga legislator Esther Jailosi Jolobala has been appointed as interim national campaign director and Innocent Baisi as interim national director of research.