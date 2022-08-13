To Mount Kilimanjaro for Tourism, Nature Conservation Clubs

By Phyllis Chingana

Blantyre, August 13, Mana: A team of Malawian hikers under Outdoor Outreach Adventure initiative will from September 8 to 17, 2022 hike the highest mountain in Africa, Mt Kilimanjaro to raise funds for introduction and strengthening of Tourism and Nature Conservation Clubs.

The hike is also part of commemoration of 2022 of International Year of Mountains by Malawian flag carriers.

Speaking at a press briefing in Blantyre, one of the organizers, Kondwani Chamwala said the Malawi Domestic Tourism Marketing Strategy (2018) has shown that Malawians are not into mainstream tourism and travel hence the need to orient students and youths at an early stage to tourism culture.

“The initiative was founded upon understanding that Malawi as a developing country is using tourism as a tool to provide jobs generate income diversifies the economy, and for protecting the environment, and promoting cross-cultural awareness.

“Tourism is one of the largest industries in the global economy, but Malawi lacks access to local and international tourism activities and information especially by youths and students,” he said.

Chamwala said the initiative would assist students in the country to understand the immerse potential and benefits of tourism industry in the country whilst striving to conserve the environment and natural resources including mountains.

One of the hikers, Keta Mulwafu who is the oldest among the 20 hikers to Mount Kilimanjaro said he is set for the hike and would like to prove that hiking is not only for the youth.

The Outdoor Outreach Adventure initiative was established by three players in tourism and nature industry; Team Adventure, Hikers Alliance and Adventures with Colby with partners and sponsors namely: CAF Physiotherapy clinic, Wa Praise Lodge, Thofu Investments, Malawian Airlines, Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust, The Body Project and Get Fit gym.

Chamwala, companies, organization and individuals are called upon to support the Kilimanjaro hike so that students in Malawi should have camping and outdoor equipment.