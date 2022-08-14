Chakwera Applauds Heritage Associations For Promoting Diversified Culture

By Aliko Munde

Mzimba, August 13, Mana: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has applauded heritage associations of different cultural values in the country for promoting culture and unity in the country.

He was speaking Saturday at the foot of Hora Mountain in Mzimba District during the 2022 Umthetho Ngoni Cultural Festival which was held under the theme,‘Campaign Against Irregular Migration and Trafficking in Persons’.

Chakwera said it was critically important to come together as one and celebrate cultural festivals saying such events go a long way in promoting unity amongst people of different tribes with different cultures.

“Whether Ngoni, Sena, Yao, Chewa or Lomwe cultural festivals, they are all important as they benefit all Malawians hence we must pass on our cultural values to future generations,” he added.

The President advised Malawians to devise ways which can contribute towards the promotion cultural diversity to the outside world as one way of generating foreign exchange in the country thereby contri9buting to economic development through cultural tourism.

“Ministry of Tourism and Culture and all cultural heritage associations to promote and extend these cultural celebrations to other countries as one way of generating foreign exchange,” Chakwera said.

He said every cultural festival is potential to generate forex and that non is inferior or superior to the other.

Chakwera said cultural diversity contributes strengthens local and national institutions for national development and inclusive economic development.

Commenting on the theme of the event, the Malawi Leader said there is need to add value to farm produce so as to create employment opportunities thereby deterring youths from migrating to South Africa and other countries where they sometimes end up falling victims of human trafficking.

Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V said it was disheartening to see many youths flocking to South Africa for greener pastures and come back dead and that the country continues to lose youthful future leaders due to human trafficking.

“Mzimba District is vast with fertile soils. We need to go into agribusiness and value addition of our farm produce, thereby addressing the issue of youth migration to other countries,” he said.

M’mbelwa appealed to the Ngoni young generation to have interest in leaning and promotingtheir cultural values which include dances and language.

“I therefore call on politicians especially Members of Parliament to consider introducing Ingoma dancing competition besides football trophies in their constituencies as one way of preserving and promoting Ngoni Culture,” he said.

Umthetho is an annual cultural festival for the Ngonis of Mzimba and is popularly known as M’mbelwa kingdom which was established in 1885.

The Vice President Saulos Chilima, Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi Lt Connell (retired) Panji Kaunda and Enlightened Christian Gathering Church founder, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and former Malawi Vice President Khumbo Kachali were among other dignitaries who graced the event.