First Lady Monica Chakwera Calls on Women to Spearhead Development

By Fostina Mkandawire

Salima, August 13, Mana: First Lady Madame, Monica Chakwera has called upon women in the country not to be spectators of developmental activities but they should spearhead the country’s developmental agenda.

She made the remarks on Friday during the commemoration of the Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) Women National Dawah, at Maganga Primary School, in the area of Senior Chief Maganga in Salima district.

She said women make up a large population of the country; therefore they should work hand in hand by giving ideas that can transform the country.

“She said the country is on its way to recovery and it needs strong willed women that can stand firm and lead with their technical, moral and emotional support,” Chakwera said.

She reiterated government’s commitment to empower women economically by ensuring that they access loans to start up businesses.

The First Lady commended Muslim women because they are hard working in every sector, adding that she personally has friends who are Muslim and they are hard working ladies,

Member of Parliament of Salima Central, Gerald Phiri said they have a good working relationship with the Qadria Muslim Women, because they are development oriented.

He said the Qadria women are developmental conscious; they are implementing projects in the district that are enhancing livelihoods.

Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, Hawa Tawakkali, said as Muslim women they are non partisan they work with the government of the day.

“Muslim women are willing to work with government in order to enhance the country’s development that is why we do not take sides when it comes to politics,” she said.

Secretary for Qadria Ulama Council, Sheikh Hajji Yatimu, facilitated a lecture on the role of Muslim women in development, which he emphasized that women are key figures in the development of the country.

He said women should take up a leading role in enhancing the education, business, health and civil engineering sector.

Yatimu emphasized on the need for women to stand by their husbands so that together they could work to better their families and the nation as a whole.