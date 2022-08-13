LWB for improved sanitation at Biwi Triangle Industrial Site

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, August 13, Mana: Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has pledged to help in improving sanitation at Biwi Triangle Industrial Site in Lilongwe by among other things, installing water kiosks around the area.

Speaking on Friday at the site during a cleanup exercise organized by LWB and Biwi Triangle Light Industries Association, LWB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sili Mbewe said they are into sanitation hence their commitment to support in improving sanitation at Biwi Triangle Industrial Site.

“We are looking at our mandate, which is not only about water supply but sanitation as well as per our strategic plan.

“Looking at the initiatives that are being done by our partners, in this case the Biwi Triangle Light Industries Association, we were inspired and we thought of joining them and encouraging them to keep up the good work, particularly in the area of sanitation,” he said.

Mbewe added that through their partnership with Biwi Triangle Light Industries Association, LWB will install two water supplying facilities to improve availability of potable water at the industrial site.

“We will be putting up two e-madzi kiosks here at Biwi Triangle Industrial Site and we have already identified the sites where the kiosks will be installed,” he pointed out.

The CEO said LWB would put other sanitary facilities such as toilets at Biwi Triangle Industrial Site through a programme called ‘Zamakono’ which is being done under the project called Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project (LWSP).

The project is being implemented by LWB and Lilongwe City Council (LCC) with support from World Bank, according to Mbewe.

Biwi Triangle Light Industries Association Chairperson, Malani Gondwe, applauded LWB for the kind gesture.

“As an association we are really happy to be supported by LWB, this is what we have been looking forward to seeing happening; we have been calling for stakeholder participation in our activities.

“Therefore, I would like to tell the staff from LWB to take it into their hearts that we are really happy and they should continue supporting us,” he explained.

Gondwe urged other organizations in the country to emulate what LWB has done so that issues of sanitation at Biwi Triangle Industrial Site should be fully addressed.