By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, Mana: British High Commission has praised Malawi Commonwealth games 2022 team for showing great performance in the just ended games.

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie made the remarks Friday during the welcome dinner for the Malawi Commonwealth team held at the official residence in Area 10, Lilongwe.

She said the performance of the team was worth celebrating taking into account number issues that were there when preparing for the games.

“We are happy that some athletes recorded personal best and we need to encourage them to continue to aim at winning medal in the upcoming games,” Ritchie said.

The High Commissioner said many Malawians including President Dr Lazarus Chakwera were part of the 1.5 billion global audience watching the games with interest and it was fantastic to see so many media channels like MBC TV beaming the games live in order to give opportunity to Malawians to follow the games.

She said the games brought the best selves out in every single day in various arenas and this made the country proud.

“We are very proud of what you did, you made new friends, you represented your country and you smashed personal best at the games. This is amazing achievement,” Ritchie noted.

She said the athletes are now role models to many young Malawians throughout the country and have seen that anything could be possible to them.

Ritchie noted that the games brought athletes together to celebrate sport success and deep friendships through vibrant commonwealth network.

American Ambassador to Malawi, David Young said was excited watching the Commonwealth games as Malawi teams were participating.

He singled out Asimenye Simwaka that when took her turns in running 400 m in the quarter, semi and finals was simply amazing to watch for Malawi team.

“I am happy that in all three turns she run three times fastest of her life. I am told she is a soldier with Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and you are fastest soldier. If they will be in trouble they should rush to you,” Young added.

He said the Malawi team did a great work and athletes need to be encouraged to aim high in next competitions.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Richard Banda commended the British High Commissions for organizing the welcome back dinner for the Malawi Commonwealth games team along side with Malawi’s number supporter, American Ambassador, Young.

He thanked athletes and officials for accepting to represent Malawi at the commonwealth games and this demonstrated their royalty and patriotism to your country.

Banda hailed Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC), Sports Council, Sports Associations and all coaches for wonderful job they are doing for preparing athletes and facilitating their participation to the games.

“My appeal to MOC is that you should start preparing for the next games now so that our performance should improve for the better,” he said.

The 2022 Commonwealth games were staged from July 28 to August 8, 2002 in Birmingham England and 72 teams took part in the games from Commonwealth countries and overseas territories.

It had attracted 6,500 athletes and officials.