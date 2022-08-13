First Capital Bank Excited With ‘5 Mita Ipite’ Promo

First Capital Bank, one of the leading financial institutions operating in the country, has expressed satisfaction with the number of customers taking part in the ongoing 5 Mita Ipite Promotion.
Bank’s Marketing Manager, Twikale Chirwa, was speaking on Friday in Blantyre after conducting a joint draw for the months of June and July in which two lucky winners won MK1 Million each while two others won MK5OO,OOO each.
According to Chirwa, the 5 Million Ipite promotion, has received an overwhelming response from customers as it has seen more than 90,000 entries.
“As the bank, we are very excited with the response the promotion is receiving from customers,” said Chirwa
During the joint 5 Mita Ipite Promotion draw, the bank also gave away six smart phones to other six lucky winners.
To enter the promotion, a customer is required to maintain a minimum balance of K20 000 per month for 6 months; and must perform two digital and card transactions per month for six months to qualify for the grand draw.