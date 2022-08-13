TNM Hikes Data, Calling Tariffs By 20 Percent As Kwacha Devaluation Bites Economy  

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) has announced a 20 percent upward price adjustment for its products that include airtime and bundles, among others.

In a statement made available to Malawi Voice TNM said the adjustment has been necessitated by the recent 25% devaluation of Malawi Kwacha and the rising inflation rate.

According to TNM, the development is also aimed at maintaining its goal of providing high-quality and affordable products and services.

Tnm, one of the leading telecommunications service providers in Malawi, was established in 1995, it is the oldest telecommunications company in the country.