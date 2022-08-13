Malawi Ending SADC Chairmanship On Strong Footing

By Priscilla Phiri & Monica Tambala

Out-going SADC Chair Lazarus Chakwera

Lilongwe, Mana: Malawi builds its confidence from Southern African Development Community (SADC) accomplished goals as it is set to hand-over Chairmanship to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

During the hand-over of SADC Chairmanship from Mozambique to Malawi, President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi outlined that one of the assignments that the region had to carry out to achieve meaningful development was maintaining peace and security in the region.

In his acceptance speech, President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera promised to work towards uniting efforts to ensure that SADC bloc realizes its missions and goals.

Under the current chairmanship, SADC has alleviated the acts of terrorism that occurred in Mozambique by implementing the SADC Peace Building Support Programme which spearheaded in the provision of humanitarian assistance and enhancing the capacity building of Police and Collection Services and skills development programmes for youth and women.

Malawi among other SADC member states was congratulated for the spirit of solidarity expressed through the delivery of food donations in support of humanitarian aid to the affected population which was done under the Early Response Mechanism Project (ERM).

Malawi Government led by example as a chairing country for SADC in using various tools developed by the regional body for the implementation of gender related programmes.

During a joint meeting by SADC Ministers of Gender, Malawi’s Minister of Gender and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati said that Malawi has programmes to empower women and girls in the context of COVID-19 and climate change, observing that females are the worst affected by the two eventualities.

She said that the implementation of some of these programmes and existing instruments such as the SADC protocol on gender and development are under implementation.

Recently, Deputy Minister of Gender, Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma emphasized on the necessity of women’s contributions to climate change adaptations, mitigations and resilience efforts to achieve gender equality to empower all women and girls and have sustainable disaster risk reduction policies and programmes.

However, the region still needs to step up efforts to accelerate intra-regional trade by addressing challenges that humper the quest for increased trade in the SADC region.

At the 33rd Committee of Ministers of Trade held in Malawi on July 8, 2022, Minister of Trade Mark Katsonga Phiri urged member states to address issues that include low supply capacity, poor logistics for movement of goods and services, poor infrastructure and non-harmonization and cooperative mechanisms for cross boarder infrastructure.

He cited as well as poor implementation of trade commitments and imposition of non-tariff barriers including stringent rules of origin.

Phiri requested member states to prioritize the ratification of legal instruments as they form a framework for cooperation and serve as enablers to the regional agenda.