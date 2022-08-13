Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance Has Failed – Msaka

Chakwera has failed, am ready to rescue Malawi – Msaka

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, has accused President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse alliance administration of failing to govern the country.

Msaka was speaking during a presser at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe where he also announced his intention to run for DPP’s presidency at the convention slated for next year.

The former cabinet Minister Msaka said he is ready to rescue Malawians from the numerous social and economic challenges they are currently facing, claiming that Malawians currently lack leadership.

“The Tonse Alliance administration is failing. There’s no point in stealing a car when you cannot drive a car,” said Msaka who is also Member of Parliament for Machinga Likwenu, Constituency.

Msaka, who once worked as Secretary to the President and Cabinet for nine years, said he has a vision to create a system that works for the people and make the government succeed.

He, among others, pledged enough funding to the health sector and ending corruption from the public service.

At the Presser, Msaka also highlighted some of his achievements as VP (East) for seven years, saying he has helped the party grow.

“In 2014 before I was elected Veep, the party had only eight MPs but after I came in, the number doubled to 20 MPs [members of Parliament] in 2019 against 40 seats in five districts in the region.

“Again in 2014 the party amassed 396,000 votes during general elections in the region but in 2019 DPP got 530,000 votes with me as Vice President,” said Msaka

Msaka has become the second senior DPP official r to openly declare his intention to run for the party’s presidency, following southern region Vice President Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa.