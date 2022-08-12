Three Officials from Central Medical Stores Trust Killed in Zambia Road Accident

Three members of staff for the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) have died in a road accident in Zambia where they went on a study tour.

The accident happened on Thursday in Monze, southern province of the country, when the car they were traveling in had one of its tyres burst, forcing it to veer off the road.

According to a press statement from CMST, the three were part of an eight-member delegation from the medical stores and Ministry of Health.

They have been identified as ; IT manager David Gongona Mavuto Chima; quality assurance manager, Alfred Edwin and branch manager for CMST (south) Innocent Tonu Iddi Issa.

Some members of the delegation are still receiving medical care while others were treated as outpatients.

Reads the statement in part: “Three have received medical attention as outpatients and these are CMST trustee and chairperson of Technical Committee, Mr. Stephen Chimtengo; CMST director of finance and administration, Mr. Washington Kaimvi and CMST director of pharmaceutical operations, Mr. Geoffrey Ngwira.

“Two are receiving in-patient care, awaiting transfer from Monze to Lusaka. These are director of planning and policy development for Ministry of Health (MOH), Mrs. Kate Jane Langwe and financial analyst at National Local Government Finance Committee, Mr. James Kelvin Namame.”

The tour which started on August 7 2022 was expected to end on 13 August 2022 and focused on operational excellence in the procurement, warehousing and distribution of medicines and medical supplies.-NATION ONLINE