Thursday, August 11, 2022
2 HOURS LATER: Prophet David Mbewe Quits PP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Barely two hours after joining Dr. Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP), Controversial Prophet Cum Politician David Mbewe, has announced his resignation from the party.

Prophet Mbewe, who is also leader of Freedom of Worship and Economic Liberation Movement, says the bone of contention is failure by PP politiburo to denounce Tonse Alliance allegiance.

“The major term was that PP leaves the Tonse Alliance. As it is, I have no option but to side with Malawians.

“I was surprised that minutes after being welcomed, I was offered a position in the board of a statutory cooperation.

I am principled and cannot participate in this cartel,” said Prophet Mbewe in a stamen made available to the publication

PP Spokesperson Ackson Kalaire Banda expressed ignorance on the U-turn by the man of God. He said there were no strings attached to the joining of PP by Prophet Mbewe.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

