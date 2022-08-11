Chinese Ambassador Pledges Continued Support to Malawi

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, Mana: New Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Long Zhou has pledged his government’s continued support to Malawi in order to foster economic growth.

He said this Wednesday after presenting letters of credence to President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu palace in Lilongwe.

Zhou said Malawi and China have enjoyed cordial diplomatic relations for the past 15 years and assured that the relations would continue to grow from strength to strength.

The New Ambassador added that it was pleasing to noted that Malawi has for the past 58 years maintained peace and stability which has helped to promote social economic development of the country.

He said Malawi has registered remarkable achievements in various fields and there are prospects that under the leadership of President, Chakwera, the country would successfully attain own development goals.

“I would like express my gratitude to the government of Malawi for its commitment for regular engagement on international and regional affairs,” Zhou said.

He said during his discussions with President Chakwera, he reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that diplomatic relations between the two countries should continue to be consolidated for the mutual benefit of the people of the two nations.

The New Ambassador stated that Malawi continue to play a crucial role of promoting Africa-China cooperation which has fostered development.

He assured the media in the country of his willingness to work with them in voicing out the need of ordinary Malawians.

“I am intending to have a meeting with the Malawi media very soon and learn one of two things from them,” Zhou disclosed.

He said the media has always played very critical role in fostering development of any country in the world.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo said President, Chakwera assured the new Chinese Ambassador of Malawi’s stand on one China policy saying they would always have the country’s support.

She said the president said Malawi and China have enjoyed good diplomatic relations for the past 15 years and promised to continue to cooperating with them in various fields of education, health, labour and agriculture.

Tembo said the new Ambassador assured the President that Chinese government would continue implementing the delay project the Judiciary complex which slowed down due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Minister said officials from her Ministry and Chinese Embassy are discussing on the possible ways of revamping the delayed project.