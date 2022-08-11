National Publications Limited Set For Mother’s Fun Run Initiative

By Shiellah M’bobo and Sarah Solomon

Lilongwe, Mana: National Publications Limited (NPL) has organized a mother’s fun run initiative on November 15, 2022 to raise funds for wheelchairs for maternity for Dowa District Hospital and its Health Centres.

In on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Business Development Manager for NPL, Chimwemwe Jere said that they are targeting to buy 20 wheelchairs approximately.

“Our organization believes in corporate social responsibility and we organize one activity each year and this initiative it is just part of it and we saw a need to help our mothers especially in Dowa district,” he said.

Jere pleaded with well wishers and the public to take part in this initiative because mothers are dying and the initiative would help in the reduction of the maternal and neonatal death that was caused due to the reasons that could be prevented such as lack of wheelchairs.

He said that for people who want to participate in the fun run must contact the Business Department Manager in advance so that NPL should keep record of the participants for the sake of resources and other necessities.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Dowa District Hospital, Peter Makonza said that currently Dowa hospital was 105/100,000 and the target is to reach 70/100,000 by 2030 amidst challenges of medical supplies and equipment, shortage of staff and prolonged electricity blackouts as well as interrupted water supply.

“Among the problems Dowa hospital is facing, wheelchairs for maternity is a very big problem and it is an issue that must be treated with urgency hence we commend the good initiative that NPL has introduced.

“We plead with the well-wishers to help us and support the activity that NPL has organized because it will help in the transportation of our mothers who always have the problems to walk before and after delivering,” he said.

Makonza said that as Dowa District, they currently repairing the few wheelchairs at hand to minimize the challenges at hand.