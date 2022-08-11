spot_img
29.2 C
New York
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Malawi Court Stops Platform for Investigative Journalism from Investigating ‘Alleged’ Externalization of Forex

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Court in Blantyre has granted an injunction restraining Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) from publishing a story to do the alleged externalization of forex by some business people.

PIJ has confirmed being served with a court injunction from lawyers representing Victoria Forex Bureau preventing it from further reporting on their client.

”We were finalizing our follow up story on ongoing investigations. We are exploring our legal options and remain committed to reporting on all matters of public interest without fear or favour,” confirmed PIJ in a statement

The development comes after PIJ published a story which alleged that Victoria Forex Bureau operates was operating an underground bank, without permission to operate as such in Malawi, allegations which forex bureau denies the allegation.

