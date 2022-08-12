Mulhako Wa Alhomwe to Hold Fundraising Gospel Show on Sunday at Robbins Park in Blantyre

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, one of the cultural groupings in the country, says all is set for a mega fundraising gospel show slated for this coming Sunday at Robbins Park in the commercial city of Blantyre.

In an interview with the publication, the Publicity Secretary for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival, Jubeki Monjeza, said the show aims at sourcing funds for the annual gathering slated for October 9.

According to Monjeza, the group is targeting to raise over 20 Million Kwacha during the gospel show, in which Chief Executive Officer for FDH Financial Holdings Limited, William Mpinganjira will be the Guest of Honour.

“All is set for the mega gospel show, and all the artists we have invited have promised to light up the fundraiser,” said Monjeza while appealing to all Malawians to patronize the fundraiser.

We are targeting over 50 Million Kwacha -Monjeza

Celebrated Gospel song-bird Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Princess Chisulo, King James Phiri and Favored Martha will share the stage alongside the mighty Ndirande Anglican Voices.

The Group is expected to raise over 180 Million Kwacha which is the estimated budget for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe feast to be held at Chonde in Mulanje district.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.